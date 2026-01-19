ED summons seven for questioning in coal smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summonses to at least seven people in connection with its probe into a coal smuggling case, a senior officer said on Monday.

They have been summoned to understand the money trail and ascertain where the proceeds of coal smuggling were routed, he said. "The summons have been issued based on fresh leads that emerged during earlier questioning," he said.

"Our focus is on identifying the flow of illegal funds and examining whether there is any involvement of influential persons," the ED officer said.

The central probe agency has recently questioned several coal traders, during which the names of these people surfaced, he said.

The development comes close on the heels of ED searches at the residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata and its Salt Lake office in connection with the case.

The ED has intensified its focus on coal smuggling cases linked to Kolkata and Jharkhand, the officer said.

The federal agency has so far summoned a total of 15 people for questioning in the case, he said.

"The investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on evidence," he added.

