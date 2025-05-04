Left Menu

Family Protests for Justice After Tragic Road Accident

A distressed family staged a protest at Burari police station demanding justice for their deceased 21-year-old relative, Ankit, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident. Despite available CCTV evidence, they accuse the police of inaction against the alleged perpetrator, sparking community outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:18 IST
Family Protests for Justice After Tragic Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bereaved family took to the streets on Sunday, staging a protest outside the Burari police station to seek justice for their late 21-year-old family member, who died after a road accident.

The family placed the body at the station's entrance, accusing law enforcement of neglecting to take action, despite clear CCTV evidence capturing the incident.

The victim, identified as Ankit, sustained severe injuries on May 1 and succumbed to his injuries three days later while receiving medical care. The lack of police response has drawn community attention and anger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025