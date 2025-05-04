Family Protests for Justice After Tragic Road Accident

A bereaved family took to the streets on Sunday, staging a protest outside the Burari police station to seek justice for their late 21-year-old family member, who died after a road accident.

The family placed the body at the station's entrance, accusing law enforcement of neglecting to take action, despite clear CCTV evidence capturing the incident.

The victim, identified as Ankit, sustained severe injuries on May 1 and succumbed to his injuries three days later while receiving medical care. The lack of police response has drawn community attention and anger.

(With inputs from agencies.)