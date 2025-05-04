Left Menu

Tragic End in Dhar: Teen Murdered by Classmate

A 17-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district was killed by a classmate after she ceased communication with him. The accused confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police. The murder took place in an agricultural field, with further legal action pending analysis of forensic evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a 17-year-old girl was tragically murdered by a classmate. The young victim had reportedly stopped talking to the accused, triggering the horrific act.

The girl's body was discovered on Saturday in an agricultural field, prompting a thorough investigation by the local law enforcement. Police identified her classmate as the prime suspect following reports of harassment.

The accused admitted to the murder, revealing that he lured the victim to the field on Friday night and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Authorities are now awaiting forensic analysis to proceed with legal actions, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

