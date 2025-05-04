Tragic End in Dhar: Teen Murdered by Classmate
A 17-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district was killed by a classmate after she ceased communication with him. The accused confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police. The murder took place in an agricultural field, with further legal action pending analysis of forensic evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a 17-year-old girl was tragically murdered by a classmate. The young victim had reportedly stopped talking to the accused, triggering the horrific act.
The girl's body was discovered on Saturday in an agricultural field, prompting a thorough investigation by the local law enforcement. Police identified her classmate as the prime suspect following reports of harassment.
The accused admitted to the murder, revealing that he lured the victim to the field on Friday night and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Authorities are now awaiting forensic analysis to proceed with legal actions, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise: Engineer's Alarming Claims of Harassment Before Suicide
Harassment in Hospital Billing: A Call for Reform
Tragic End in Jalna: Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Death
Justice for Sakshi Kamble: Government Takes Action Against Harassment-Induced Tragedy
Senior Officer Arrested for Harassment of Actress: A Political Scandal Unfolds