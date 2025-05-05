Ex-MLA Arrested in Major Homebuyer Scam
The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker from Delhi on charges related to a homebuyer scam. Chhoker, along with his sons, is accused of defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers of more than Rs 500 crore, leading to multiple non-bailable warrants.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in a major homebuyer scam by arresting former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker. Official sources confirmed his apprehension from a Delhi hotel on Sunday.
The 61-year-old ex-legislator will be presented before a Gurugram court. Formerly representing the Samalkha assembly seat in Panipat district, Chhoker lost his re-election bid last year.
Chhoker, along with his sons Vikas and Sikandar, faces accusations of defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers and misappropriating funds exceeding Rs 500 crore. While Sikandar was previously arrested and granted bail, non-bailable warrants remain for Dharam and Vikas under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Grants Bail Amid Money Laundering Charges
ED Cracks Down on FIITJEE Amidst Money Laundering Allegations
ED conducts searches in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram in money laundering case against FIITJEE which abruptly shut centres recently: Officials.
Crackdown on FIITJEE: Money Laundering Probe Unravels Coaching Scandal
Delhi court refuses to issue notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case for now.