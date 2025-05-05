Left Menu

Ex-MLA Arrested in Major Homebuyer Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker from Delhi on charges related to a homebuyer scam. Chhoker, along with his sons, is accused of defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers of more than Rs 500 crore, leading to multiple non-bailable warrants.

Dharam Singh Chhoker
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in a major homebuyer scam by arresting former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker. Official sources confirmed his apprehension from a Delhi hotel on Sunday.

The 61-year-old ex-legislator will be presented before a Gurugram court. Formerly representing the Samalkha assembly seat in Panipat district, Chhoker lost his re-election bid last year.

Chhoker, along with his sons Vikas and Sikandar, faces accusations of defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers and misappropriating funds exceeding Rs 500 crore. While Sikandar was previously arrested and granted bail, non-bailable warrants remain for Dharam and Vikas under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

