Gary Hall Jr.'s Olympic Medals Rise from Wildfire Ashes

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. has been awarded replicas of his 10 Olympic medals following their destruction in the Los Angeles wildfires. The International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, presented them during a ceremony. Hall's original medals were lost when wildfires devastated Pacific Palisades, where he once lived.

Updated: 05-05-2025 14:46 IST
Legendary Olympic swimmer, Gary Hall Jr., was honored with replicas of his 10 cherished Olympic medals this Monday, after the originals were tragically destroyed in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The medals were bestowed upon him by International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, during a heartfelt ceremony at the organization's headquarters in Lausanne, symbolizing resilience and celebration after immense loss.

An icon in swimming, Hall represented the United States at the Olympics in 1996, 2000, and 2004, and experienced the heart-wrenching impact of the fires that razed his home in Pacific Palisades, leaving a portion of the Olympic legacy engulfed in flames. The Los Angeles area, still reeling from the catastrophic wildfires that claimed at least 29 lives and displaced countless others, looks ahead as the host city for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics.

