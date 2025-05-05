Philippines Challenges Chinese Vessel Over Unauthorized Research

The Philippines has taken a firm stand by deploying a coast guard vessel and aircraft to challenge the Chinese research vessel, Tan Suo 3, accused of carrying out unauthorized marine scientific research in the nation's exclusive economic zone.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Tan Suo 3 was detected within 92 nautical miles of the northern Ilocos coast on May 1, 2025. Its erratic maneuvers suggested illegal marine activities, prompting immediate law enforcement action to thwart further unauthorized exploration.

During the operation, the Coast Guard identified a deep-sea submersible, Shenhai Yongshi, aboard Tan Suo 3 and observed the recovery of potentially research-related equipment, highlighting ongoing unauthorized marine research by China in the region. The Chinese Embassy in Manila is yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)