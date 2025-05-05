Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into Custodial Death in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra's Director General of Police to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize allegations against five policemen in connection with the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale issued the directive after the Maharashtra government challenged an earlier ruling from the Bombay High Court, which called for an FIR against the policemen involved. The apex court modified the high court's decision, mandating that the SIT operate under the DGP's supervision.

Shinde was fatally shot by police during transit from Taloja prison. His parents alleged the incident was a fake encounter, while the police claimed it was self-defense. A judicial inquiry contradicted the police's account, prompting the need for an in-depth investigation.

