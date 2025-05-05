Majodina Commissions Pipeline to Deliver Clean Water to Kwa-Ximba Villages

In a major milestone for water infrastructure and service delivery in KwaZulu-Natal, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina officially handed over a newly constructed four-kilometre pipeline connected to the upgraded Kwa-Ximba Package Plant. The initiative is set to provide a reliable and sustainable water supply to communities in Ward 1 of Kwa-Ximba, positively impacting 18 surrounding villages that have long faced water scarcity.

Dignitaries Unite to Mark Infrastructure Success

The formal handover event, held on Friday, was attended by a high-level delegation including Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, uMngeni-uThukela Water Board Chairperson Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo, Inkosi Mlaba of Kwa-Ximba, and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba. The leadership team also conducted a comprehensive site inspection to assess the broader progress of the Kwa-Ximba Water Reticulation Project.

The central highlight of the broader initiative is a 7.4-kilometre potable water pipeline designed to channel treated water from the package plant to two major command reservoirs — DV 1822 and DV 1818 — ensuring widespread distribution to local households.

Addressing Historical Gaps in Water Supply

Kwa-Ximba and surrounding areas have long been reliant on the Cato Ridge reservoir, which sourced water from the Midmar Water Treatment Works via the Western Aqueduct. However, rapid population growth overwhelmed the capacity of this aging infrastructure, leading to intermittent water access and growing public dissatisfaction.

To bridge this gap, the Department of Water and Sanitation launched the R378 million Kwa-Ximba Package Plant project, rolled out in two phases. Phase 1 included the establishment of a portable water treatment plant supplying 2 megalitres per day (ml/d), while Phase 2 upgraded the plant's capacity to a robust 7 ml/d. The combined effort is designed to supply ample volumes of clean water to the newly constructed command reservoirs and, ultimately, to 18 villages.

These include Mvini, Bhobhonono, Nkandla, Nonoti, Msunduze, Mhali, Esiweni, Livapo, Nconcosi, Ntukusweni, Zwelisha, Kajabula, Othweba, Kwanyoni, Skhoxe, Kwadenge, and Emngacwini.

Commitment to Sustainable Delivery and Community Involvement

During her address at the local school hall in Kwa-Ximba, Minister Majodina emphasized the significance of the investment, not only in improving access to water but also in restoring dignity to underserved communities.

“This is an indication of government’s commitment to prioritise issues of water and sanitation in eThekwini Municipality and in the country as a whole,” said Majodina. “We are confident that this project will guarantee uninterrupted water supply and bring much-needed relief to Kwa-Ximba and surrounding villages. We appeal to members of the community to protect this infrastructure.”

The eThekwini Municipality has concurrently tackled operational issues affecting water flow, including leakage detection and repair, to ensure consistent water delivery. Minister Majodina also pledged to return to the area in the coming months to evaluate maintenance outcomes and ensure sustainability of the infrastructure.

Beyond Kwa-Ximba: Progress in Oakford, Ward 60

In a related development, Majodina, alongside Deputy Ministers Mahlobo and Seitlholo, also visited Oakford in Ward 60, near Verulam, where she presided over the handover of three newly built homes. These houses were constructed for families displaced during the Hazelmere Dam raising project — a critical water storage expansion initiative.

A total of 13 families had been relocated to temporary housing during the construction period, and three additional families were moved from the High Flood Line area. So far, nine permanent houses have been handed over, with construction on the remaining four nearing completion.

The handover forms part of the government's broader efforts to ensure that infrastructure development is matched by social redress, particularly for those affected by large-scale projects.

Looking Ahead

The commissioning of the Kwa-Ximba Package Plant and its accompanying pipelines marks a transformative chapter in water access for thousands of residents. As government leaders reaffirm their commitment to infrastructure delivery, residents of Kwa-Ximba and Oakford can now look forward to a more secure, dignified, and healthier future.