Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on NEET-PG 2025 Exam Format

The Supreme Court is reviewing a petition challenging NEET-PG 2025's two-shift exam format. Petitioners, including seven medical practitioners, argue that a single shift ensures fairness. The court has issued notices to NBEMS and associated bodies for their responses. The plea emphasizes potential inequality under Articles 14 and 21 due to the current format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:45 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre and other stakeholders regarding a petition contesting the decision to hold NEET-PG 2025 in two shifts. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is at the center of this debate, with medical professionals advocating for a single-shift examination.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is examining the plea by seven practitioners who highlight potential unfairness and transparency issues in the two-shift exam format. Concerns are particularly centered on the variability of difficulty levels between shifts and the challenges in normalization, which could skew candidate evaluations.

The court has issued notices to NBEMS, the National Medical Council, and the Centre, urging a response. The petitioners have criticized the April 16 notification by NBEMS, arguing that such extensive examinations should be standardized to ensure fair competition, safeguarding candidates' constitutional rights.

