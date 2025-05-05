Left Menu

Delhi's Mahila Maha Jansunwai: Fast-Tracking Justice for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai in Delhi to quickly address women's complaints. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pledged full support to process about 1500 pending cases. The initiative aims for immediate action and involves senior officials and the NCW Chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday embarked on a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai in Delhi, aiming to expedite the resolution of women's complaints. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured comprehensive administrative support to eliminate a backlog of roughly 1500 pending cases.

As the initiative commenced, Gupta emphasized its significance in guaranteeing timely justice for the capital's women. 'Immediate action will be taken on all pending cases,' she promised. The event, attended by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and a host of senior officials, aims to address previously registered complaints while also offering on-the-spot solutions for walk-in grievances.

This step, described by Gupta as a 'good beginning,' signals hope for women awaiting justice. The Delhi government pledged to collaborate fully with the NCW to ensure no woman faces injustices, underlining the importance of a functional Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in this mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

