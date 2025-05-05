Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Bail for Elderly and Terminally Ill Prisoners

The Supreme Court of India is reviewing a plea to release elderly and terminally ill prisoners on bail. Filed by NALSA, the plea highlights overcrowded prisons' inability to provide proper care. Notices have been sent to the Centre and 18 states regarding the proposed release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:13 IST
Supreme Court Considers Bail for Elderly and Terminally Ill Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is set to make a crucial decision regarding the potential release on bail of elderly and terminally ill prisoners. This development comes in response to a plea filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which argues for the need for specialized care that overcrowded prisons cannot sufficiently provide.

The plea targets prisoners over 70 who are terminally ill and seeks relief for those who have not contested denial of bail in higher courts. Notices have been sent to the federal government and 18 states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The petition underscores the pressing need for intervention, citing India's prison occupancy at 131% as of late 2022. The PIL calls for measures to support their reintegration into society, especially for those unable to financially or legally challenge their incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025