Supreme Court Considers Bail for Elderly and Terminally Ill Prisoners

The Supreme Court of India is set to make a crucial decision regarding the potential release on bail of elderly and terminally ill prisoners. This development comes in response to a plea filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which argues for the need for specialized care that overcrowded prisons cannot sufficiently provide.

The plea targets prisoners over 70 who are terminally ill and seeks relief for those who have not contested denial of bail in higher courts. Notices have been sent to the federal government and 18 states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The petition underscores the pressing need for intervention, citing India's prison occupancy at 131% as of late 2022. The PIL calls for measures to support their reintegration into society, especially for those unable to financially or legally challenge their incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)