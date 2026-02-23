Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Leena Paulose's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to decide on Leena Paulose's bail plea within three weeks. Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has been awaiting a decision for over a year in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Chandrasekhar is accused of defrauding former Ranbaxy promoter's wives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Delhi High Court to reach a verdict on Leena Paulose's ongoing bail plea within a three-week timeframe. The decision came after the apex court observed that Paulose, embroiled in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has been in legal limbo for over a year.

Paulose, known to be the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sought the Supreme Court's intervention for a swift trial, which has stalled in the high court. The case involves Chandrasekhar's alleged duping of the former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder, and Malvinder Singh's wives.

Legal complications further entangle the duo, as they face proceedings under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) along with money laundering accusations by the Enforcement Directorate. Investigations reveal a web of shell companies and hawala transactions used to launder the purported crime funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

