Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Leena Paulose's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has mandated the Delhi High Court to reach a verdict on Leena Paulose's ongoing bail plea within a three-week timeframe. The decision came after the apex court observed that Paulose, embroiled in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has been in legal limbo for over a year.

Paulose, known to be the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sought the Supreme Court's intervention for a swift trial, which has stalled in the high court. The case involves Chandrasekhar's alleged duping of the former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder, and Malvinder Singh's wives.

Legal complications further entangle the duo, as they face proceedings under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) along with money laundering accusations by the Enforcement Directorate. Investigations reveal a web of shell companies and hawala transactions used to launder the purported crime funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)