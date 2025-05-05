Sri Lanka's President in Legal Battle Over Defamation Claim

In a significant legal maneuver, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has initiated a complaint against purportedly false and defamatory statements made using his name. The complaint was filed with the Sri Lankan police, as officials aim to address the reputational damage alleged in the statement.

President Dissanayake's lawyers moved swiftly, lodging the complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department. The accusations point at Tusitha Halloluwa, known for his roles under former President Ranil Wickremesinghe's administration, and target social media activists involved in disseminating the statement.

While the police have yet to disclose specific details about the statement in question, the President's office underscores the urgency of launching an investigation and pursuing legal action under the Online Safety Act of 2024, a legislation previously opposed by Dissanayake's party.

(With inputs from agencies.)