Left Menu

Potential Hostage Deal Amidst Rising Tensions

An Israeli defence official indicated a possible negotiation opportunity for a hostage deal in Gaza coinciding with U.S. President Trump's visit. Should no deal be reached, Israel plans to initiate 'Operation Gideon Chariots' with full force, following security cabinet approval for an expanded military effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:36 IST
Potential Hostage Deal Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli defence official hinted at a possible negotiation opportunity for a hostage deal in Gaza tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. The statement highlighted the urgency of resolving the situation diplomatically.

He warned that if negotiations fail, Israel will proceed with 'Operation Gideon Chariots', a military campaign set to commence with full intensity and continue until its objectives are achieved.

This decision follows the Israeli security cabinet's approval for an expanded operation, indicating a deliberate and strategic approach to the conflict in the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025