Potential Hostage Deal Amidst Rising Tensions
An Israeli defence official indicated a possible negotiation opportunity for a hostage deal in Gaza coinciding with U.S. President Trump's visit. Should no deal be reached, Israel plans to initiate 'Operation Gideon Chariots' with full force, following security cabinet approval for an expanded military effort.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli defence official hinted at a possible negotiation opportunity for a hostage deal in Gaza tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. The statement highlighted the urgency of resolving the situation diplomatically.
He warned that if negotiations fail, Israel will proceed with 'Operation Gideon Chariots', a military campaign set to commence with full intensity and continue until its objectives are achieved.
This decision follows the Israeli security cabinet's approval for an expanded operation, indicating a deliberate and strategic approach to the conflict in the enclave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement