Potential Hostage Deal Amidst Rising Tensions

An Israeli defence official hinted at a possible negotiation opportunity for a hostage deal in Gaza tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. The statement highlighted the urgency of resolving the situation diplomatically.

He warned that if negotiations fail, Israel will proceed with 'Operation Gideon Chariots', a military campaign set to commence with full intensity and continue until its objectives are achieved.

This decision follows the Israeli security cabinet's approval for an expanded operation, indicating a deliberate and strategic approach to the conflict in the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)