Indore Man Wins Historic Legal Battle for Weapon Licence

In a legal first, Indore resident Subhash Singh Tomar, 57, has won the right to possess sharp-edged weapons after an eight-year legal struggle. Granted by the district administration, Tomar's license aims to highlight the plight of tribal communities facing criminal charges for using similar tools in daily life.

The weapons, limited to a sword, khukri, or dagger, are permissible for Tomar within Indore district until April 2028. Tomar's pursuit began in 2017, studying the Arms Act of 1959 and gathering information through RTI applications, ultimately leading to a significant court directive.

Tomar's lawyer, Vishal Srivastava, celebrated the decision as a historic legal development. Emphasizing the need for increased public awareness around such licenses, Srivastava urged for a comprehensive government policy to address the issue, stressing that Tomar's case underscores gaps in current legislation and enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)