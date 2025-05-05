Left Menu

Indore Man Wins Historic Legal Battle for Weapon Licence

Subhash Singh Tomar from Indore has been granted permission to possess sharp-edged weapons after a protracted legal battle. His aim is to draw attention to the injustice faced by tribal communities who are criminally charged for possessing such tools crucial for agriculture and livelihood. This case is considered unprecedented in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:40 IST
In a legal first, Indore resident Subhash Singh Tomar, 57, has won the right to possess sharp-edged weapons after an eight-year legal struggle. Granted by the district administration, Tomar's license aims to highlight the plight of tribal communities facing criminal charges for using similar tools in daily life.

The weapons, limited to a sword, khukri, or dagger, are permissible for Tomar within Indore district until April 2028. Tomar's pursuit began in 2017, studying the Arms Act of 1959 and gathering information through RTI applications, ultimately leading to a significant court directive.

Tomar's lawyer, Vishal Srivastava, celebrated the decision as a historic legal development. Emphasizing the need for increased public awareness around such licenses, Srivastava urged for a comprehensive government policy to address the issue, stressing that Tomar's case underscores gaps in current legislation and enforcement.

