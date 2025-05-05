Rhino Poaching Crisis Persists: Over 100 Rhinos Killed in First Quarter of 2025

In a sobering development that reaffirms the ongoing threats to South Africa's rhino populations, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that 103 rhinos were killed by poachers between January and March 2025. This equates to an average of 34.33 rhinos per month—an alarming figure that closely mirrors the previous 12-month average of 35 rhinos per month, or 420 annually.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, delivered the grim statistics during a briefing on Monday. He described the figures as a “stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” while also noting that the absence of poaching in several provinces signals a measure of progress in targeted anti-poaching strategies.

Provincial Breakdown: SANParks Hit Hardest

South African National Parks (SANParks) bore the brunt of the poaching activity, accounting for 65 of the 103 rhino deaths in the first quarter of the year. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 16 recorded cases. Limpopo reported 10 incidents, the Free State five, the North West four, and Mpumalanga three.

On a more positive note, four provinces—Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Gauteng—reported zero poaching incidents during this period, a testament to the effectiveness of intensified protection strategies in those regions.

Ongoing Efforts: Legal, Technological, and Community-Based Measures

Minister George emphasized the multidimensional nature of the government’s response to the poaching crisis, highlighting both enforcement efforts and community engagement as critical components. A key legal initiative involves enhanced coordination with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure tougher opposition to bail for known offenders.

“Repeat offenders and individuals without fixed addresses are being prioritized for stricter bail conditions. We are sharing best-practice affidavits with investigators to support more effective prosecution strategies,” George explained.

In addition, the department is pursuing funding avenues to provide dedicated legal and investigative support for SAPS in wildlife crime cases.

Boosting Enforcement with Technology and Patrolling

On the enforcement front, the DFFE has continued to scale up anti-poaching measures by increasing ranger patrols and deploying high-tech surveillance systems. Drones, thermal radar systems, and real-time tracking technologies are being used across high-risk conservation areas.

The government is also expanding cross-border and national collaboration with international law enforcement bodies to disrupt wildlife trafficking networks and reduce demand in global markets.

Addressing Root Causes Through Community Engagement

Beyond enforcement, the DFFE is investing in community-based interventions aimed at tackling the socioeconomic drivers of poaching. By partnering with local communities living near protected areas, the department seeks to create sustainable livelihood alternatives that reduce dependency on illegal wildlife trade.

“The communities that live alongside our rhino populations are essential allies in this battle. Through job creation, eco-tourism opportunities, and skills development, we are working to reduce the incentives for poaching,” George stated.

Outlook: Cautious Optimism Amid Continued Threat

While the first-quarter poaching figures for 2025 are concerning, the absence of poaching in four provinces offers a measure of hope. The South African government, together with conservationists and law enforcement agencies, remains committed to intensifying its efforts.

“We must build on this progress, and not become complacent,” the Minister urged. “Our mission is to ensure the survival of the rhino—not just for future generations of South Africans, but for the ecological health of our continent.”

As the year progresses, stakeholders will be closely watching the monthly statistics for signs of sustained improvement—or further escalation.