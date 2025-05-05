Karnataka Launches Groundbreaking Caste Census for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka has initiated a caste census focused on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-groups for internal reservation purposes, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The survey aims to ensure equitable distribution of benefits and social justice. It involves three phases, with a report due in 60 days.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka has embarked on a pioneering caste census aimed at sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes (SC) to facilitate internal reservation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the comprehensive survey's commencement, which will extend until May 17, underscoring the state's commitment to social justice through equitable distribution of reservation benefits.
The census, led by retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, is set to generate empirical data on 101 SC castes. Siddaramaiah emphasized the necessity for accurate data to implement internal reservations effectively. Over 65,000 teachers will participate as enumerators in this Rs 100 crore exercise.
Designed in three phases, the census includes door-to-door visits, special camps, and an online self-declaration option. Karnataka's government stresses the non-constitutional sub-categorization of SCs, aligning the initiative with a Supreme Court verdict supporting this classification. The initial phase runs until May 17, aiming to rectify discrepancies and compile comprehensive demographic data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
