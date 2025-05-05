Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Groundbreaking Caste Census for Scheduled Castes

Karnataka has initiated a caste census focused on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-groups for internal reservation purposes, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The survey aims to ensure equitable distribution of benefits and social justice. It involves three phases, with a report due in 60 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:10 IST
Karnataka Launches Groundbreaking Caste Census for Scheduled Castes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has embarked on a pioneering caste census aimed at sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes (SC) to facilitate internal reservation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the comprehensive survey's commencement, which will extend until May 17, underscoring the state's commitment to social justice through equitable distribution of reservation benefits.

The census, led by retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, is set to generate empirical data on 101 SC castes. Siddaramaiah emphasized the necessity for accurate data to implement internal reservations effectively. Over 65,000 teachers will participate as enumerators in this Rs 100 crore exercise.

Designed in three phases, the census includes door-to-door visits, special camps, and an online self-declaration option. Karnataka's government stresses the non-constitutional sub-categorization of SCs, aligning the initiative with a Supreme Court verdict supporting this classification. The initial phase runs until May 17, aiming to rectify discrepancies and compile comprehensive demographic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025