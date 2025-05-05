Left Menu

Mizoram's Development: A Vision of Connectivity and Progress

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita expressed optimism about Mizoram's potential for development across various sectors. He highlighted central initiatives and improving connectivity as key factors. He also touched on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, emphasizing its role in promoting social justice and inclusive development.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, during a media interaction on Monday, highlighted Mizoram's potential to evolve across multiple sectors. He expressed confidence in the state's prospects due to ongoing central initiatives.

Margherita credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for bringing peace to the Northeast and noted the numerous development projects executed under the North Eastern Council (NEC). Additionally, he mentioned ministers' biweekly visits to different states to oversee development projects' progress.

The Union Minister emphasized Mizoram's impending connectivity enhancements, including upcoming railway lines to bolster the economy. He also addressed a workshop on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, labeling it a tool for social justice and transparency after consulting various stakeholders and assessing numerous petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

