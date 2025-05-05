Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Stands Firm on Business Rules

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, resubmitted its Transaction of Business Rules to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. After reviewing Sinha’s queries, the Cabinet made no changes to the document, signaling potential disagreements regarding administrative governance. Contention exists over officer postings affected by the Reorganisation Act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet resolutely resubmitted its Transaction of Business Rules to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, maintaining its original stance after responding to his inquiries, officials have stated.

Led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Cabinet returned the document without modifications for Sinha's final approval, highlighting differing views on procedural governance.

The meeting, a significant session after Srinagar-based government offices reopened, examined procedures surrounding the TBR. The Cabinet deemed the lieutenant governor's concerns unfounded, ultimately reaffirming compliance with all necessary procedures.

