Fire Extinguisher Incident Leads to Assault in Mayur Vihar

A young man was allegedly assaulted by students after objecting to their misuse of a fire extinguisher near Smriti Van park, Mayur Vihar. The altercation led to an attack involving multiple individuals. Police have registered a case and are working to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man faced an alleged assault by a group of students after he objected to their actions with a fire extinguisher, resulting in chemical exposure to his eyes, according to authorities on Monday.

The event unfolded on April 30 near Smriti Van park in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 as the man, en route to pick up his nephew from school, encountered the students misusing the extinguisher. When the chemical affected him, a confrontation ensued.

The victim claimed his scooter was forcibly stopped as the students threatened him with violence. A senior officer confirmed multiple young assailants participated. The case is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

