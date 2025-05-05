Fire Extinguisher Incident Leads to Assault in Mayur Vihar

A 23-year-old man faced an alleged assault by a group of students after he objected to their actions with a fire extinguisher, resulting in chemical exposure to his eyes, according to authorities on Monday.

The event unfolded on April 30 near Smriti Van park in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 as the man, en route to pick up his nephew from school, encountered the students misusing the extinguisher. When the chemical affected him, a confrontation ensued.

The victim claimed his scooter was forcibly stopped as the students threatened him with violence. A senior officer confirmed multiple young assailants participated. The case is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)