Fire Extinguisher Incident Leads to Assault in Mayur Vihar
A young man was allegedly assaulted by students after objecting to their misuse of a fire extinguisher near Smriti Van park, Mayur Vihar. The altercation led to an attack involving multiple individuals. Police have registered a case and are working to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the incident.
A 23-year-old man faced an alleged assault by a group of students after he objected to their actions with a fire extinguisher, resulting in chemical exposure to his eyes, according to authorities on Monday.
The event unfolded on April 30 near Smriti Van park in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 as the man, en route to pick up his nephew from school, encountered the students misusing the extinguisher. When the chemical affected him, a confrontation ensued.
The victim claimed his scooter was forcibly stopped as the students threatened him with violence. A senior officer confirmed multiple young assailants participated. The case is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved.
