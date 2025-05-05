Left Menu

Daring Heist: Daylight Robbery Stuns Kolkata

Two men conducted a brazen heist in Kolkata, seizing Rs 2.66 crore from foreign exchange employees. They hijacked a taxi, threatening the driver and the employees before escaping with the cash. Currently, police investigations include reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing local shopkeepers, with the taxi driver still missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:24 IST
In a daring daylight robbery, two unidentified men looted approximately Rs 2.66 crore from two employees of a private foreign exchange firm in Kolkata. The audacious crime took place on Monday as the employees were en route to a bank in a taxi, according to police reports.

The heist occurred near Phillips More when the suspects forced their way into the taxi with a weapon, subsequently directing the driver to Kamardanga. Upon arrival, the men compelled the driver to open the vehicle's trunk, grabbing the cash-filled bags before fleeing the scene.

Police investigations are underway, with efforts to track down the taxi driver who is missing and scrutinize the statements of witnesses. Additionally, police are analyzing CCTV footage and speaking with shop owners in the vicinity to gather more information.

