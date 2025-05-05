Tragic Discovery: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Odisha Field

In a grim discovery, a highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field in Talcher, Odisha, on Monday, officials confirmed. Identification was made through her clothing and personal items.

The woman's family claims she was gang-raped and murdered. A detailed investigation, including an autopsy, is underway to confirm these allegations. Meanwhile, a scientific team and dog squad have been deployed to gather evidence.

She was last in contact with her family on April 26, before being reported missing days later. A political delegation visited the site, calling for stringent action against those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)