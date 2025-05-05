Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Odisha Field

A 25-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in Talcher, Odisha. Family alleges gang rape and murder. Identification made through personal items. Investigation is ongoing to confirm claims. The body was found after family reported her missing. A political delegation has demanded justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Angul | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:32 IST
Tragic Discovery: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Odisha Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, a highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field in Talcher, Odisha, on Monday, officials confirmed. Identification was made through her clothing and personal items.

The woman's family claims she was gang-raped and murdered. A detailed investigation, including an autopsy, is underway to confirm these allegations. Meanwhile, a scientific team and dog squad have been deployed to gather evidence.

She was last in contact with her family on April 26, before being reported missing days later. A political delegation visited the site, calling for stringent action against those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025