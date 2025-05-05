Tragic Discovery: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Odisha Field
A 25-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in Talcher, Odisha. Family alleges gang rape and murder. Identification made through personal items. Investigation is ongoing to confirm claims. The body was found after family reported her missing. A political delegation has demanded justice.
- Country:
- India
In a grim discovery, a highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field in Talcher, Odisha, on Monday, officials confirmed. Identification was made through her clothing and personal items.
The woman's family claims she was gang-raped and murdered. A detailed investigation, including an autopsy, is underway to confirm these allegations. Meanwhile, a scientific team and dog squad have been deployed to gather evidence.
She was last in contact with her family on April 26, before being reported missing days later. A political delegation visited the site, calling for stringent action against those responsible for the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Talcher
- body found
- decomposed
- gang-rape
- autopsy
- investigation
- missing person
- justice
- family
ALSO READ
Controversial Posters Spark Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Fresh Investigations into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks: Unveiling Political Conspiracies
Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation