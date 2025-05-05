Left Menu

Pakistan Army Chief Vows Response to Threats with 'Full Force'

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir stated the country's intent to respond with full force if sovereignty is violated. Addressing the 15th National Workshop Balochistan, he emphasized the need for unity against terrorism and addressed foreign-sponsored threats in the region.

Updated: 05-05-2025 22:34 IST
  • Pakistan

In a resolute stance on national security, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, declared that the country would respond with 'full force' to any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statements were made during the 15th National Workshop Balochistan held at GHQ.

General Munir highlighted the importance of peace but stressed that Pakistan's national prestige and citizen welfare would be fiercely defended. He underlined that the menace of terrorism, which knows no boundary of religion, sect, or ethnicity, must be tackled through national unity.

Addressing the unrest in Balochistan, he condemned groups exploiting the Baloch identity for terror, and stressed the continuous fight against terrorism by armed forces, with public backing, in the wake of foreign-sponsored threats.

