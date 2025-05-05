Left Menu

Tragic Boat Incident Off San Diego Coast

A small boat overturned off San Diego, resulting in three deaths, four injuries, and nine missing persons. The incident occurred near Torrey Pines State Beach, and various agencies, including the US Coast Guard, are involved in rescue operations. Pangas, like the one involved, are often used by smugglers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday when a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego, leaving three dead, four injured, and nine missing. The boat overturned near Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting a swift response from local authorities and the US Coast Guard.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department reported the incident around 6:30 am, following reports of an overturned panga-style boat. Rescuers are currently combing the waters 24 km north of downtown San Diego in search of those still unaccounted for.

The panga boats, although primarily designed for fishing, have frequently been repurposed by smugglers. This tragic event underscores the ongoing issues surrounding illegal smuggling operations off the US West Coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

