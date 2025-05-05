Tragic Boat Incident Off San Diego Coast

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday when a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego, leaving three dead, four injured, and nine missing. The boat overturned near Torrey Pines State Beach, prompting a swift response from local authorities and the US Coast Guard.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department reported the incident around 6:30 am, following reports of an overturned panga-style boat. Rescuers are currently combing the waters 24 km north of downtown San Diego in search of those still unaccounted for.

The panga boats, although primarily designed for fishing, have frequently been repurposed by smugglers. This tragic event underscores the ongoing issues surrounding illegal smuggling operations off the US West Coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)