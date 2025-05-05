Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in High-Profile Investment Fraud Case

In a crucial judicial decision, Dr. Yugandhara Kale of Satara has been granted anticipatory bail in an investment fraud case. The Mumbai court determined that unexplained transactions in her bank account do not constitute a lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Dr. Kale, whose husband Vikram has already been arrested, is under the Economic Offences Wing's scrutiny. The couple is accused of enticing investors with stock market returns that initially materialized but ceased abruptly, causing a wave of complaints.

Despite the funds linked to her during the alleged fraud period, the court noted Dr. Kale's limited role, emphasizing the absence of specific allegations and her adherence to legal procedures. It criticized the investigative stance on her potential arrest.

