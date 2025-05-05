YouTuber's Arrest Raises Questions on Online Conduct

A YouTuber was taken into custody on Monday by the cyber police, accused of airing defamatory content against a woman who filed the complaint, according to police sources.

The woman, currently living overseas, filed the complaint against Shajan Skaria and provided a statement to the court under Section 164 of the CrPC, as reported by the police.

Following the complaint, Skaria was arrested from his home. Charges include Sections 75(1) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, police said. He will be presented in court after necessary procedures are completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)