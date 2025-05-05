Left Menu

YouTuber's Arrest Raises Questions on Online Conduct

A YouTuber named Shajan Skaria was arrested by the cyber police following a complaint from a woman alleging he aired defamatory content about her. The arrest was made under various legal sections pertaining to cyber and personal offenses. Skaria's case is pending court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:53 IST
A YouTuber was taken into custody on Monday by the cyber police, accused of airing defamatory content against a woman who filed the complaint, according to police sources.

The woman, currently living overseas, filed the complaint against Shajan Skaria and provided a statement to the court under Section 164 of the CrPC, as reported by the police.

Following the complaint, Skaria was arrested from his home. Charges include Sections 75(1) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, police said. He will be presented in court after necessary procedures are completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

