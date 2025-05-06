Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Deepens: Mann Calls for BBMB Reconstitution

In a heated session of the Punjab Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused Haryana of exceeding its water quota, signaling a deepening dispute over shared river resources. Mann argued that despite repeated warnings, Haryana continued its overuse, exacerbating water scarcity in Punjab.

The issue revolves around the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which Mann criticized as an outdated entity, calling it a 'white elephant' that prioritizes political interests over equitable water distribution. The chief minister demanded its reconstitution to reflect modern needs and rightful allocations for Punjab.

Amidst political exchanges, Mann asserted that Punjab had long been denied its fair share of water due to the board's decisions. He highlighted Punjab's initiative to rejuvenate its canal networks and improve water distribution to its farms, citing these efforts as evidence of Punjab's commitment to utilizing its resources effectively.

