Left Menu

Security Breach Shakes TeleMessage App: National Security Concerns Arise

The TeleMessage app, used by ex-natsec adviser Mike Waltz, suspended services after a hack exposed messages, raising national security alarms. The U.S. DHS deactivated the app on officials' devices. Waltz's ouster was linked to controversy over a Signal group he created for military updates, mistakenly adding a journalist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:41 IST
Security Breach Shakes TeleMessage App: National Security Concerns Arise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Smarsh's TeleMessage app faced suspension following a cybersecurity incident that exposed user messages, including those by former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The breach has prompted the Department of Homeland Security to disable the app on their devices, alerting all users of potential security risks.

The incident's timing coincides with Mike Waltz's controversial removal, which was partly due to his creation of a Signal group for discussing sensitive U.S. military operations. The group's security was compromised when a journalist was inadvertently added to the chat.

The hacker's ability to infiltrate and access TeleMessage's backend has raised further concerns about the app's security measures. The breach has led many, including news outlet 404 Media, to independently verify the compromised data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025