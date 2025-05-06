Security Breach Shakes TeleMessage App: National Security Concerns Arise

Smarsh's TeleMessage app faced suspension following a cybersecurity incident that exposed user messages, including those by former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The breach has prompted the Department of Homeland Security to disable the app on their devices, alerting all users of potential security risks.

The incident's timing coincides with Mike Waltz's controversial removal, which was partly due to his creation of a Signal group for discussing sensitive U.S. military operations. The group's security was compromised when a journalist was inadvertently added to the chat.

The hacker's ability to infiltrate and access TeleMessage's backend has raised further concerns about the app's security measures. The breach has led many, including news outlet 404 Media, to independently verify the compromised data.

(With inputs from agencies.)