Current World News Briefs: Key Developments and Updates

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE concerning alleged interference in Darfur, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

In Rome, all cardinals have arrived to elect a new pope, as the Vatican prepares for the conclave following Pope Francis' death last month.

Meanwhile, tension escalates as Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for a second night, with Russian air defense destroying them, leading to airport closures.

