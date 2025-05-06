Left Menu

Current World News Briefs: Key Developments and Updates

The International Court of Justice dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE for lacking jurisdiction. Cardinals gather in Rome for papal election. Ukraine targets Moscow with drones. King Charles attends VE Day celebrations. Sean Combs' trial progresses. US court blocks Trump policy on migrants. Israel plans Gaza operation. Pakistan and India tensions rise. Turkish bank appeals US sanctions. Reuters wins Pulitzer for fentanyl coverage.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE concerning alleged interference in Darfur, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

In Rome, all cardinals have arrived to elect a new pope, as the Vatican prepares for the conclave following Pope Francis' death last month.

Meanwhile, tension escalates as Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for a second night, with Russian air defense destroying them, leading to airport closures.

