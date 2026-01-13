Global Central Banks Unite in Support of Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Central Bank leaders globally issued a rare joint statement supporting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after threats of criminal indictment by the Trump administration. The unprecedented backing underscores the importance of maintaining central bank independence to ensure economic stability amid fears of political influence undermining this principle.
In an extraordinary show of international support, central bank chiefs from across the globe backed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, following threats of a criminal indictment from the Trump administration.
The controversy stems from Powell's Congressional testimony about renovations at the Fed's headquarters, which the chair has labeled as a political maneuver to exert influence over interest rates. A unified statement from central banking leaders emphasized the crucial role of institutional independence in keeping economic stability intact.
The statement saw backing from leaders such as ECB President Christine Lagarde and figures from Sweden to South Korea, though the Bank of Japan notably absent, sparking discussions on potential future signatories. Finance leaders warn of the dangers of undermining the Fed's commitment to its inflation targets, voicing concern over resultant market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Fed Indictment Threats
Fed Independence Under Siege: The Powell Indictment Controversy
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief
Senate GOP vs. Trump: The Powell Indictment Controversy
Powell Under Pressure: Fed Chair Faces Indictment Threats Amid Rate Dispute