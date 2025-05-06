Explosions and Fires Escalate Conflict in Port Sudan

On Tuesday, multiple explosions and fires disrupted the previously peaceful Port Sudan, according to eyewitnesses. The incidents took place near the maritime port, intensifying the civil war that has gripped the nation.

This recent outbreak of violence marks a significant escalation, as the Red Sea coastal city had up until this week remained unscathed by both ground and air attacks. Over the past few days, strategic locations, including an army base near Sudan's sole functioning international airport, have been targeted by drone strikes, followed by assaults on fuel depots.

Military sources have attributed these attacks to the Rapid Support Forces. The escalation comes on the back of the army taking action against RSF-controlled areas, destroying aircraft and weapons depots in Nyala airport. These developments signal a potential intensification in the two-year-long conflict between the army and RSF forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)