Left Menu

Explosions and Fires Escalate Conflict in Port Sudan

Sudan's Port Sudan witnessed multiple explosions and fires, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing civil war. Previously spared from attacks, the city is a critical humanitarian and diplomatic hub. Recent attacks, attributed to the Rapid Support Forces, signal rising tensions with the army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:18 IST
Explosions and Fires Escalate Conflict in Port Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, multiple explosions and fires disrupted the previously peaceful Port Sudan, according to eyewitnesses. The incidents took place near the maritime port, intensifying the civil war that has gripped the nation.

This recent outbreak of violence marks a significant escalation, as the Red Sea coastal city had up until this week remained unscathed by both ground and air attacks. Over the past few days, strategic locations, including an army base near Sudan's sole functioning international airport, have been targeted by drone strikes, followed by assaults on fuel depots.

Military sources have attributed these attacks to the Rapid Support Forces. The escalation comes on the back of the army taking action against RSF-controlled areas, destroying aircraft and weapons depots in Nyala airport. These developments signal a potential intensification in the two-year-long conflict between the army and RSF forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025