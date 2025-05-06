Port Sudan Under Siege: New Escalations in Sudan's Civil War
Port Sudan experienced intense explosions and fires as civil war intensifies in Sudan. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army clash, affecting the humanitarian crisis. Recent attacks targeted the maritime port and key locations, drawing international condemnation. The war has displaced millions, exacerbating the country's dire situation.
Multiple explosions and fires rocked Sudan's capital, Port Sudan, early Tuesday, according to eyewitness reports, as the city becomes an unexpected battleground amid the ongoing civil war.
Dark smoke was seen rising from the main maritime port, a critical area where numerous displaced individuals have sought safe haven. This conflict, raging between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has escalated into a dire humanitarian crisis, potentially aggravated by the latest attacks.
A strike this week hit a major hotel near General Abdelfattah al-Burhan's residence, marking the first assault on the previously untouched coastal city. International condemnation followed from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations as Sudan continues its tumultuous journey amid a protracted war that began over political transitions.
