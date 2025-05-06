Odisha to Revise Administrative Boundaries Before Census
The Odisha government permits adjustments to administrative boundaries, such as districts and urban local bodies, ahead of the upcoming Census. Changes must occur before June 30, 2025. This decision aims to process proposals for new revenue villages. Boundaries will freeze from July 1, 2025, onwards for Census accuracy.
The Odisha government has announced modifications to the boundaries of administrative units, including districts and urban local bodies, in preparation for the Census.
These adjustments must occur before June 30, 2025, according to a recent directive from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
The state aims to implement these changes to accommodate proposals for new revenue villages. Once the Census process commences, boundary alterations will cease until its completion.
