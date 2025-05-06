Transparency Unveiled: Supreme Court Judges Declare Assets
The Supreme Court of India has improved transparency by uploading asset declarations of its judges. Key details reveal assets held by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and successor Justice B R Gavai. This move, including full disclosure of judicial appointments, marks a significant step in promoting public accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move toward enhancing transparency, the Supreme Court of India has uploaded the asset statements of its judges on its official website. This unprecedented step was taken in line with a decision by the full court to make such information publicly accessible.
Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's declarations reveal substantial investments and properties. He holds a fixed deposit of Rs 55.75 lakh, multiple flats in Delhi and Gurugram, and inherited assets in Himachal Pradesh.
Similarly, innovations in the judicial appointment process have been unveiled, showcasing transparency in high court judge recommendations, along with comprehensive details on asset declarations of other judges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Waqf Act pleas: We are not going to increase numbers of petitions now, says CJI Sanjiv Khanna.
The WAVES Declaration: Embracing Ethical AI and Media Integrity
Majority verdict by CJI Sanjiv Khanna says power to modify arbitral awards should be exercised with caution by courts.
Cash discovery row: SC-appointed 3-member panel submits report to CJI Sanjiv Khanna on allegations against Allahabad HC judge Yashwant Varma.