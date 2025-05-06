Left Menu

Transparency Unveiled: Supreme Court Judges Declare Assets

The Supreme Court of India has improved transparency by uploading asset declarations of its judges. Key details reveal assets held by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and successor Justice B R Gavai. This move, including full disclosure of judicial appointments, marks a significant step in promoting public accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move toward enhancing transparency, the Supreme Court of India has uploaded the asset statements of its judges on its official website. This unprecedented step was taken in line with a decision by the full court to make such information publicly accessible.

Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's declarations reveal substantial investments and properties. He holds a fixed deposit of Rs 55.75 lakh, multiple flats in Delhi and Gurugram, and inherited assets in Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, innovations in the judicial appointment process have been unveiled, showcasing transparency in high court judge recommendations, along with comprehensive details on asset declarations of other judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

