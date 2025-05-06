ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE for Lack of Jurisdiction
The International Court of Justice dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE, alleging it fueled genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court cited a lack of jurisdiction. Despite the ruling, Sudan maintains its accusations, while the UAE celebrates the dismissal as a legal victory.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's case accusing the United Arab Emirates of aiding genocide in Darfur. The ICJ concluded it lacks jurisdiction to rule on the matter, a significant blow to Sudan's allegations that the UAE supplied weapons to paramilitary forces fueling conflict in the region.
Sudan's initial claim was that the UAE violated the Genocide Convention by supporting these forces. The UAE successfully argued for the case's dismissal, a decision the ICJ supported by rejecting Sudan's request for emergency measures and removing the case from its docket. Sudan stated this dismissal does not absolve the UAE of responsibility, vowing to continue legal efforts.
While Reem Ketait from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the dismissal as a legal victory, citing lack of jurisdiction as evidence the case was baseless, Sudan accuses the UAE of arming the RSF, engaged in civil conflict with Sudan's army. The case underscores ongoing international complexities surrounding arms involvement in war zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
