Left Menu

ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE for Lack of Jurisdiction

The International Court of Justice dismissed Sudan's case against the UAE, alleging it fueled genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court cited a lack of jurisdiction. Despite the ruling, Sudan maintains its accusations, while the UAE celebrates the dismissal as a legal victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:16 IST
ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE for Lack of Jurisdiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's case accusing the United Arab Emirates of aiding genocide in Darfur. The ICJ concluded it lacks jurisdiction to rule on the matter, a significant blow to Sudan's allegations that the UAE supplied weapons to paramilitary forces fueling conflict in the region.

Sudan's initial claim was that the UAE violated the Genocide Convention by supporting these forces. The UAE successfully argued for the case's dismissal, a decision the ICJ supported by rejecting Sudan's request for emergency measures and removing the case from its docket. Sudan stated this dismissal does not absolve the UAE of responsibility, vowing to continue legal efforts.

While Reem Ketait from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the dismissal as a legal victory, citing lack of jurisdiction as evidence the case was baseless, Sudan accuses the UAE of arming the RSF, engaged in civil conflict with Sudan's army. The case underscores ongoing international complexities surrounding arms involvement in war zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025