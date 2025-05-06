China Vows Crackdown on Foreign Infiltration Amidst CIA Video Release

In a strong statement issued on Tuesday, China announced its intention to take comprehensive actions to curb what it perceives as foreign 'infiltration and sabotage' activities. This development comes in the wake of Chinese-language videos released by the CIA, which Beijing has denounced.

Amid heightened tensions, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry criticized the videos, deeming them a 'serious violation of China’s national interests.' The ministry has called the move a 'naked' political provocation, signaling a further rift in U.S.-China relations.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian accused the United States of engaging in a campaign to smear and attack China. Lin alleged that the U.S. is misleading Chinese personnel to defect and is specifically targeting Chinese government officials in its strategies against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)