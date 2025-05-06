Major Methamphetamine Seizure in Mizoram

In a significant drug bust, Mizoram Police have confiscated methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30.72 crore near the India-Myanmar border in the Champhai district, a police official reported on Tuesday.

The operation took place on Sunday evening when police, acting on suspicion, stopped a vehicle near Vanzau village. A comprehensive search revealed 2 lakh methamphetamine tablets, weighing 236 kg, hidden within the car.

Two residents from Champhai's Vengthar locality, identified as Laltanpuia and Vanropuia, were apprehended for drug trafficking. The drugs are believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

