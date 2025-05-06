Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Nationwide Civil Defence Drills

In Andhra Pradesh, the President of the BJP, D Purandeswari, called on the state's residents, including party members, students, and volunteers, to actively take part in mock drills scheduled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 7.

The Ministry alerted all chief secretaries on Monday about planned civil defence exercises across 244 districts. These drills aim to evaluate and enhance the readiness of civil defence structures nationwide.

Highlighting the importance of the drills, Purandeswari noted they involve crucial elements such as air raid siren activations, civilian training for self-protection during hostile encounters, and blackout measures. The initiative follows the tragic terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including two individuals from Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)