Sudan's Port City Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ignite Crisis

Sudan's main port city, Port Sudan, is facing a crisis following a series of drone attacks that have caused explosions and fires, according to witness reports. The assault, part of ongoing civil unrest, has targeted the country's largest fuel depot, raising alarms over foreign aid disruption.

Black smoke clouds filled the sky, and explosions echoed around the city as drone assaults continued over several days. Energy infrastructures, including a crucial substation, were hit, resulting in a complete power outage. Port Sudan, previously a haven for displaced civilians and international operations, now finds itself at the center of conflict.

The attacks are attributed to the paramilitary RSF, though responsibility has not been officially claimed by the group. The unfolding events have drawn sharp condemnation from regional powers and the United Nations, further complicating an already dire humanitarian situation driven by the broader civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)