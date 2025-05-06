Left Menu

Sudan's Port City Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ignite Crisis

Explosions and fires have engulfed Sudan's main port city, Port Sudan, in a series of drone attacks, damaging the nation's largest fuel depot and disrupting aid delivery. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are blamed, marking a new conflict front. The war has displaced millions and stirred international condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:28 IST
Sudan's Port City Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ignite Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan's main port city, Port Sudan, is facing a crisis following a series of drone attacks that have caused explosions and fires, according to witness reports. The assault, part of ongoing civil unrest, has targeted the country's largest fuel depot, raising alarms over foreign aid disruption.

Black smoke clouds filled the sky, and explosions echoed around the city as drone assaults continued over several days. Energy infrastructures, including a crucial substation, were hit, resulting in a complete power outage. Port Sudan, previously a haven for displaced civilians and international operations, now finds itself at the center of conflict.

The attacks are attributed to the paramilitary RSF, though responsibility has not been officially claimed by the group. The unfolding events have drawn sharp condemnation from regional powers and the United Nations, further complicating an already dire humanitarian situation driven by the broader civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025