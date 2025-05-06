India Showcases Telecom Ambition and Global Leadership at Bharat Telecom 2025

Bharat Telecom 2025, inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, marked a powerful declaration of India’s intent to lead the global telecom revolution. The minister described the two-day event not merely as a conference but as a “symphony of global collaboration and opportunity,” highlighting India's transformation into a digital powerhouse under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Platform for Progress and Global Partnerships

Organized by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Bharat Telecom 2025 aims to solidify India’s role as a global hub for telecom manufacturing, services, and exports. Held in New Delhi, the event convened an impressive lineup of government officials, foreign delegates, telecom innovators, and industry leaders. Among them was Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, who co-inaugurated the event.

The event is designed to foster partnerships, explore investment opportunities, and showcase India’s cutting-edge developments in telecom. Its core attraction — an Exclusive International Business Expo — features over 80 Indian telecom and ICT companies displaying state-of-the-art products and digital solutions.

A Digital Symphony of Innovation and Connectivity

In his rousing inaugural address, Minister Scindia underlined India’s meteoric rise in telecom innovation and deployment. “In just 22 months, we connected 99% of our villages with 5G and brought 82% of our population onto the network,” he said, emphasizing that more than 470,000 towers have been deployed nationwide. “This is not evolution; it is a telecom revolution.”

Scindia credited the leadership of Prime Minister Modi with turning “aspirations into infrastructure, and policy into progress,” citing the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, structural telecom reforms, and digital governance models. He positioned India’s telecom infrastructure not just as a means of communication, but as a foundational platform for education, healthcare, governance, and entrepreneurship across rural and urban India alike.

India’s Shift from Consumer to Creator

Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar echoed the sentiment of transformation in his speech, noting that India has moved from being a passive participant in the telecom supply chain to an active global innovator and solution provider. “Today, India is not merely a market or a consumer, but a creator, a partner, and a trusted provider of world-class telecom solutions,” he stated.

He credited the Digital India initiative, launched a decade ago, for laying the groundwork for today’s successes. The Minister highlighted India’s strategic role in global supply chains, referencing that 15% of the world’s iPhones are now made in India. He also pointed to future ambitions, including leadership in 6G technology, satellite broadband, and quantum communication networks.

Strategic Opportunities for Stakeholders

In his welcome address, Mr. Arnob Roy, Chairman of TEPC, called Bharat Telecom 2025 a celebration of India’s telecom innovation. He commended the government’s forward-thinking policies that have unlocked opportunities in telecom manufacturing and services and invited foreign delegates to explore India’s growing capabilities.

Over 130 foreign delegates from more than 35 countries, including representatives from government agencies, telecom operators, and tech firms, participated in the event. Key features included:

Thematic Exhibitions showcasing indigenous technologies

High-impact B2B meetings fostering commercial deals

Strategic networking sessions promoting bilateral and multilateral partnerships

Knowledge-sharing forums on cutting-edge technologies including 5G, IoT, Optical Fibre Networks, AI in Telecom, Satellite Communication, and Broadband Infrastructure

Driving India’s Digital Future

Bharat Telecom 2025 reinforces India’s ambition to be a reliable and self-reliant digital powerhouse. By emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and policy-backed growth, the event serves as both a showcase and a launchpad for India’s bold telecom aspirations.

With this dynamic convergence of technology, leadership, and global outreach, India is well on its way to redefining the global telecom narrative — not just by participating in it, but by leading it.