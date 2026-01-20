Bangladesh's Deferred Verdict: High Stakes at the ICT-BD

In a significant move, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal deferred its scheduled verdict against eight policemen charged with crimes against humanity until January 26. The delay comes amid ongoing trials of previous government officials linked to the 2024 'July Uprising' protests.

The protests, known for toppling then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was tried and sentenced to death in absentia, marked a turning point in Bangladesh's political landscape. Dhaka police's former top officials, including the ex-commissioner, are among those facing trial.

Meanwhile, questions arose over the future involvement of British lawyer Toby Cadman as a special adviser to the prosecution, amid his contract's expiration. Reports indicate Cadman declined an extension, adding to the evolving dynamics within the tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)