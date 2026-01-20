Left Menu

Bangladesh's Deferred Verdict: High Stakes at the ICT-BD

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal postponed its verdict against eight policemen involved in the 'July Uprising' protests of 2024. The protests led to the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who, along with ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, was sentenced to death. Trials continue amid political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal deferred its scheduled verdict against eight policemen charged with crimes against humanity until January 26. The delay comes amid ongoing trials of previous government officials linked to the 2024 'July Uprising' protests.

The protests, known for toppling then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was tried and sentenced to death in absentia, marked a turning point in Bangladesh's political landscape. Dhaka police's former top officials, including the ex-commissioner, are among those facing trial.

Meanwhile, questions arose over the future involvement of British lawyer Toby Cadman as a special adviser to the prosecution, amid his contract's expiration. Reports indicate Cadman declined an extension, adding to the evolving dynamics within the tribunal.

Latest News

