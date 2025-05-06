Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed: Life Sentenced Man Arrested After Two-Year Run

A 51-year-old man named Ramesh, serving a life sentence for rape and murder, was arrested in Delhi after two years on the run. He failed to return to jail after a three-week parole. Authorities eventually tracked him down in Shakurpur, where he was re-captured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi police have apprehended a 51-year-old fugitive, Ramesh, who had been evading law enforcement for the past two years.

Initially granted a three-week parole from his life sentence for rape and murder, Ramesh chose to abscond instead of returning to serve his time. His disappearance prompted an extensive manhunt.

After an exhaustive search, police officials confirmed his arrest in Shakurpur, where Ramesh was finally apprehended. An investigation is ongoing to uncover his activities during his time on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

