IIFT to Launch State-of-the-Art Off-Campus Centre at GIFT City

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has officially approved the establishment of an off-campus centre of the prestigious Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. The decision marks a pivotal step toward enhancing India’s capacity for international business education, while also aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Regulatory Milestone Achieved Under UGC Norms

This green light was granted under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, following IIFT’s successful fulfillment of the criteria outlined in the Letter of Intent (LoI) issued in January 2025. The process adhered to the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023. IIFT submitted a comprehensive development roadmap, which included proposals for:

Establishing a multidisciplinary academic environment capable of hosting more than 1,000 students

Recruiting qualified faculty with expertise in international trade and business

Offering well-structured academic programmes tailored to the demands of global commerce

Developing a state-of-the-art library with cutting-edge research and learning resources

Planning the setup of a permanent, self-sustained campus in GIFT City

These developments reflect IIFT's strategic vision to expand its footprint and adapt to the evolving needs of global trade education.

Endorsement from Union Commerce Minister

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, publicly congratulated the institute on this significant achievement. Taking to social media, he remarked:

“Heartiest congratulations to @IIFT_Official on getting approval to open its new off-campus centre in @GIFTCity_, India's global financial hub. This paves the way for training talent in the institute's flagship programme, MBA (International Business), besides short-term training programmes and research in the area of International Trade.”

His message underscores the centre’s importance in positioning India as a leader in global business education.

Academic and Research Focus at GIFT City

The newly approved centre will be strategically located on the 16th and 17th floors of GIFT Tower 2—placing it at the heart of India’s emerging international financial hub. The centre will primarily offer:

MBA (International Business) – IIFT’s flagship full-time postgraduate programme, designed to cultivate strategic thinking and leadership in global commerce

Short-term Training Courses – Skill development initiatives tailored for professionals, policymakers, and executives engaged in international trade

Research Programmes – Aimed at generating insights into international trade policy, logistics, market intelligence, and export promotion strategies

This location will not only provide access to world-class infrastructure but will also facilitate interaction with international financial institutions, fintech firms, and policy bodies headquartered at GIFT City.

A Vision Aligned with NEP 2020

The IIFT-GIFT City initiative is in line with the NEP 2020's emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, global collaboration, and inclusive access to high-quality higher education. By creating a campus in a global financial hub, IIFT aims to create pathways for Indian students and professionals to engage with international business practices, trade law, and cross-border finance.

About IIFT: A Legacy of Trade Excellence

Founded in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has emerged as a pioneer in international business education and policy research. Designated as a Deemed to be University in 2002, IIFT boasts an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB)—a hallmark of excellence achieved by only 6% of the world’s business schools.

Shaping the Future of India's Export Competitiveness

The GIFT City campus is expected to play a transformative role in India’s trade and economic ecosystem. By nurturing skilled professionals with expertise in global markets, trade law, and international finance, the centre will contribute to India's goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global export powerhouse.

As global trade becomes increasingly complex and interdependent, institutions like IIFT are expected to provide the intellectual leadership and skilled manpower required to navigate and lead in the new world order.