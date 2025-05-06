Odisha Prepares for Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Odisha is gearing up for extensive civil defence mock drills as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The exercises, scheduled for May 7 at 4 pm, will span across 12 districts, including Angul, Khurda, and Puri, according to Sudhansu Sarangi, DG of Fire Services.

The main objective of these mock drills is to raise awareness among citizens regarding air raid safety procedures, ensuring communities can adequately protect themselves during potential air strikes. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and local fire services are partnering to implement the exercises, which will extend to village levels and urban spaces.

In parallel, a National Security Guard (NSG) team has been dispatched to Puri to assess security at the Jagannath temple. Vinit Agrawal, Puri's Superintendent of Police, assured that despite no specific threats, security remains a top priority at the temple, with cooperative measures in place with the NSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)