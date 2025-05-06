Sanctions Hit Myanmar's Cyber Crime Syndicate

The United States announced sanctions on Monday against Myanmar warlord Saw Chit Thu, his two sons, and their militia for their involvement in cyber scams and human trafficking, according to the Treasury Department's report.

Saw Chit Thu is identified as a key player in orchestrating cyberscam operations targeting Americans. Alongside his sons and the Karen National Army, based in the Shwe Kokko area, they face financial sanctions, asset freezes, and a ban on dealings with American entities.

Despite sanctions by both Britain and the EU, the militia maintains that their activities will remain unaffected. United Nations reports illustrate a grim reality of trafficking in Southeast Asia, with thousands coerced into such scams. The Treasury's actions mark a continuation of measures against Myanmar's ruling junta.

(With inputs from agencies.)