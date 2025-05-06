Left Menu

Sanctions Hit Myanmar's Cyber Crime Syndicate

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Myanmar's warlord Saw Chit Thu, his two sons, and the Karen National Army for cyber scams and human trafficking. These sanctions aim to freeze assets and bar U.S. dealings. Britain and the EU have already sanctioned Saw Chit Thu, but the KNA claims their operations will continue unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST
The United States announced sanctions on Monday against Myanmar warlord Saw Chit Thu, his two sons, and their militia for their involvement in cyber scams and human trafficking, according to the Treasury Department's report.

Saw Chit Thu is identified as a key player in orchestrating cyberscam operations targeting Americans. Alongside his sons and the Karen National Army, based in the Shwe Kokko area, they face financial sanctions, asset freezes, and a ban on dealings with American entities.

Despite sanctions by both Britain and the EU, the militia maintains that their activities will remain unaffected. United Nations reports illustrate a grim reality of trafficking in Southeast Asia, with thousands coerced into such scams. The Treasury's actions mark a continuation of measures against Myanmar's ruling junta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

