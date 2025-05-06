Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Army Aspirant Sparks Investigation in Aligarh

A 24-year-old man named Narendra was discovered hanging from a tree in Aligarh, raising suspicions about his death. His father suspects foul play, noting suspicious motorcycle tire marks nearby. The police are investigating all possibilities, awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports, while additional police forces are deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man, Narendra, preparing for an Army recruitment exam was found hanging from a tree in Vijaygarh, Aligarh, on Tuesday, according to police reports.

Narendra's father, Rajkumar, alleged foul play, pointing out motorcycle tire marks near the site. He stated Narendra was in good health and had left home Monday for work.

The police, under Circle Officer Garvit Singh, are investigating from all angles, awaiting post-mortem and forensic results. Authorities have also deployed additional police to maintain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

