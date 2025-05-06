Mysterious Death of Army Aspirant Sparks Investigation in Aligarh

A 24-year-old man, Narendra, preparing for an Army recruitment exam was found hanging from a tree in Vijaygarh, Aligarh, on Tuesday, according to police reports.

Narendra's father, Rajkumar, alleged foul play, pointing out motorcycle tire marks near the site. He stated Narendra was in good health and had left home Monday for work.

The police, under Circle Officer Garvit Singh, are investigating from all angles, awaiting post-mortem and forensic results. Authorities have also deployed additional police to maintain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)