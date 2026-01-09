Mysterious Death in Dumka: Police Probe Charred Body Discovery
A 53-year-old woman named Namita Gorai was found dead in her bathroom in Dumka, Jharkhand. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, which remains uncertain, as they await autopsy results. A formal complaint will be filed following family statements.
A tragic case has surfaced in Jharkhand's Dumka district where the charred body of Namita Gorai, 53, was discovered in her home's bathroom. The local police swiftly responded to the scene on Thursday following a tip-off and recovered Gorai's body.
The remains were transferred to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. As of now, authorities are unable to determine whether the incident is a case of suicide or a murder.
Investigations are currently underway, and the police will register a formal complaint based on the forthcoming statements from the victim's family members, as confirmed by officer Jagannath Dhan.