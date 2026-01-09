Mysterious Death in Dumka: Police Probe Charred Body Discovery

A tragic case has surfaced in Jharkhand's Dumka district where the charred body of Namita Gorai, 53, was discovered in her home's bathroom. The local police swiftly responded to the scene on Thursday following a tip-off and recovered Gorai's body.

The remains were transferred to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. As of now, authorities are unable to determine whether the incident is a case of suicide or a murder.

Investigations are currently underway, and the police will register a formal complaint based on the forthcoming statements from the victim's family members, as confirmed by officer Jagannath Dhan.