Cairo's Skies Witness Strategic Shift: China and Egypt's Joint Air Force Drills

In a striking display of military prowess, Chinese fighter jets soared over Egypt's iconic pyramids as part of joint exercises with Cairo. This move marks a significant step in China's efforts to expand its influence in the Middle East, challenging the longstanding dominance of the United States.

The drills, dubbed "Eagles of Civilisation 2025," were conducted as Washington's focus turns inward under President Trump, allowing Beijing to deepen its ties across North Africa. The exercises aimed to fortify cooperation between the two nations, with Egypt upgrading its military capabilities and China enhancing its strategic reach.

Experts point out that this collaboration offers new opportunities for China in the region. However, the shift poses challenges, particularly with potential U.S. responses, as Egypt could face financial military support cuts if it further embraces Chinese technology. Despite geopolitical tensions, China has committed billions in investments, including projects like military-grade satellite manufacturing in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)