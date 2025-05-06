Left Menu

Cairo's Skies Witness Strategic Shift: China and Egypt's Joint Air Force Drills

China and Egypt have conducted joint air force drills, signaling a shift in military alliances and diminishing U.S. influence in the Middle East. These exercises highlight deepening Sino-Egyptian military ties, with Egypt seeking to assert power amid regional instability and China investing in defense projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:59 IST
In a striking display of military prowess, Chinese fighter jets soared over Egypt's iconic pyramids as part of joint exercises with Cairo. This move marks a significant step in China's efforts to expand its influence in the Middle East, challenging the longstanding dominance of the United States.

The drills, dubbed "Eagles of Civilisation 2025," were conducted as Washington's focus turns inward under President Trump, allowing Beijing to deepen its ties across North Africa. The exercises aimed to fortify cooperation between the two nations, with Egypt upgrading its military capabilities and China enhancing its strategic reach.

Experts point out that this collaboration offers new opportunities for China in the region. However, the shift poses challenges, particularly with potential U.S. responses, as Egypt could face financial military support cuts if it further embraces Chinese technology. Despite geopolitical tensions, China has committed billions in investments, including projects like military-grade satellite manufacturing in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

