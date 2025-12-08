Left Menu

Udhampur Police Crack Down on Drug-Related Properties

Udhampur police have attached a house valued at Rs 60 lakh, owned by alleged drug peddler Varun alias Pichi. This action is part of a broader anti-drug campaign under the NDPS Act. The police have attached 16 houses this year, totaling Rs 17.30 crore in property value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Udhampur district have confiscated a double-storey house worth Rs 60 lakh on Monday, as part of their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities. The property belongs to Varun, also known as Pichi, from the Karan Nagar area.

Acting under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, this marks the 16th house attached by the Udhampur police in their intense anti-drug campaign this year. The campaign aims to bring down the illegal drug trade by targeting the assets of those involved.

With this latest seizure, the police's tally of properties tied to drug offenses has reached Rs 17.30 crore, signaling their relentless pursuit of justice and efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region, a police spokesperson announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

