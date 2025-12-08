Udhampur Police Crack Down on Drug-Related Properties

In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Udhampur district have confiscated a double-storey house worth Rs 60 lakh on Monday, as part of their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities. The property belongs to Varun, also known as Pichi, from the Karan Nagar area.

Acting under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, this marks the 16th house attached by the Udhampur police in their intense anti-drug campaign this year. The campaign aims to bring down the illegal drug trade by targeting the assets of those involved.

With this latest seizure, the police's tally of properties tied to drug offenses has reached Rs 17.30 crore, signaling their relentless pursuit of justice and efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region, a police spokesperson announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)