Court Battle Over Mathura Heritage Sites Continues

The Allahabad High Court has postponed the hearing of the Krishna Janmbhumi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura to May 23, 2025. This decision came after the Muslim parties requested additional time to submit counter-affidavits, while petitions are pending before the Supreme Court.

The legal battle involves several suits filed by Hindu worshippers seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which they argue was built on a temple believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, Muslim counterparts have challenged the admissibility of these suits.

The high court has previously ruled that the ongoing suits are not restricted by historical or legal constraints, including the Limitation Act, Waqf Act, and the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The dispute touches on deep historical and cultural tensions linked to the Mughal era.

